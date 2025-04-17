Franchisee Of The Year Opens New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop In Niles

Award-Winning Sandwich Chain Grows Youngstown-Area Reach with Grand Opening on April 29th

NILES, Ohio, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, has announced the opening of a new location in Niles. The shop is slated open at 2484 Niles Cortland Rd SE on April 29. Capriotti's introduces communities nationwide to the brand's 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house, and other one-of-a-kind sandwiches made using the freshest ingredients.

Meet the Local Franchise Owners:

Amber Walley isn't building her Capriotti's dream alone-she's joined by her entrepreneurial family, who together proudly own and operate locations in both Canfield and now Niles. Her brother, Preston Walley, a successful local contractor, played a key role in bringing the restaurants to life, personally leading the buildouts. Their mother, Sue Walley, has spent her career running her own daycare and now supports the new location behind the scenes, managing its bookkeeping. Rooted in Trumbull County, the Walley family brings heart, hustle, and hometown pride to every aspect of the business, rooted in community values and focused on serving up exceptional sandwiches.

Amber was first introduced to Capriotti's in 2008 while working in Las Vegas and was immediately drawn to the brand's premium ingredients and bold flavors. That experience sparked a long-term vision to bring Capriotti's to Ohio, a dream that began with the successful opening in Canfield in 2023 and has now grown with the launch of their second location in Niles.

Their efforts were recently recognized with Amber being named the 2024 International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year, a prestigious honor celebrating her leadership and dedication to Capriotti's.

"Bringing Capriotti's to Niles and the residents of Trumbull County has always been a dream of mine," Walley said. "This community has welcomed us with open arms, and I'm committed to providing incredible food and a welcoming atmosphere while also giving back to the people who make this town so special."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including:



The Bobbie: An award-winning creation made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Capastrami: Crafted with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Cheesesteaks: Made with premium steak, chicken, or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus hot or sweet peppers.

In addition to its handcrafted sandwiches, the new Capriotti's shop will bring a multitude of new jobs to the Niles market.

Capriotti's fans can download the Capriotti's Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn, redeem rewards and score free food at Capriotti's shops. Capriotti's in Niles will offer convenient order-ahead options, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's also offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with catered items including cold sub party trays, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL. Capriotti's fans can also download the Capriotti's Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

