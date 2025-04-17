Advisory: Boralex To Hold Annual Meeting Of Shareholders On May 14
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. EDT
For additional information on how to access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, registered and non-registered shareholders, and duly appointed proxyholders, please refer to the Notice of Meeting .
Note that Boralex's Management Information Circular, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report and Annual Report are available on boralex.com and .
About Boralex
At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.1 GW. Our pipeline of projects and growth path total over 78GW in wind, solar and electricity storage projects. We develop those projects guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.
For more information, visit or . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .
| Camille Laventure
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications
| Stéphane Milot
Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Planning and Analysis
