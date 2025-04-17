403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's Antitrust Regulator Warns Tokyo Hotels Over Price Sharing
(MENAFN) Japan's Fair Trade Commission is preparing to warn 15 major hotel operators in Tokyo about regularly sharing room pricing and occupancy rates, a practice the commission believes could foster cartel-like behavior, media reports indicated on Thursday.
The reports stated that the commission has informed the luxury hotels about its plans to issue administrative guidance, urging them to cease the practice. The hotels are said to have gathered monthly for years to exchange pricing and occupancy details, including future price plans.
Although the commission's investigation did not suggest explicit cartel behavior, it highlighted that some hotels seemed to base their pricing on the shared information.
This action follows a surge in Tokyo's hotel room rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by a wave of international visitors.
The reports stated that the commission has informed the luxury hotels about its plans to issue administrative guidance, urging them to cease the practice. The hotels are said to have gathered monthly for years to exchange pricing and occupancy details, including future price plans.
Although the commission's investigation did not suggest explicit cartel behavior, it highlighted that some hotels seemed to base their pricing on the shared information.
This action follows a surge in Tokyo's hotel room rates after the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by a wave of international visitors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment