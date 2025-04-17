Strong Winds And High Seas Expected This Weekend Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather forecast for the coming weekend starting today April 17-19, 2025, warning of expected northwesterly strong winds and high seas in the offshore areas, with slight dust blows in some places.

On Thursday, April 17, hot weather awaits, with temperatures expected to reach 22°C s at night and up to 31°C during the day.

Strong northwesterly winds are to reach speeds of 12-22 knots, potentially gusting up to 30 knots and wave height to 12 feet.

Moreover, slight to blowing dust is predicted to affect some regions.

On Friday, April 18, same weather patterns persist, with temperatures reaching highs of 31°C during the day, and dropping to 22°C at night.

Northwesterly winds of 10-20 knots will continue to blow, reaching speeds up to 28 knots.

Sea waves have the potential to reach up to 9 feet.

Temperatures will further increase on Saturday, April 19, with highs reaching 33°C and lows remaining at 22°C.

Northwesterly to northeasterly winds are expected to range from 5-15 knots, gusting up to 22 knots at times.

Predictions for wave heights are between 2-4 feet potentially rising to 7 during the day.