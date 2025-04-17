Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Is Now The Richest Province, Says CM Gandapur

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated that corruption has been brought under control in the province and that KP is now the wealthiest province.

While addressing the Lahore High Court Bar, the KP CM said that the State of Madinah was founded on justice, and in all of world history, no state has matched it. He emphasized that true greatness lies in justice, the rule of law, and fair governance.

He questioned the current state of affairs in Pakistan, claiming that the rule of law is absent.“Pakistan came into being through a political movement, but unfortunately, politics has been replaced by coercion,” he remarked.

Also Read: TikTok Fame Turns Sour: Young Users in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Share Dark Side of Online Popularity

Gandapur alleged that the 2024 elections were heavily rigged, with efforts made to impose selected individuals on the people.“Pakistan's decline began the day power was taken by force, when the constitution was broken, martial law imposed, and leaders forcibly installed. Even Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was unjustly executed. The nation demands accountability for those responsible,” he said.

The CM lamented Pakistan's economic situation, saying the country is drowning in debt.“The state created in the name of Islam has lost both independence and dignity. Our leadership and institutions are enslaved, which is why we cannot even speak up for Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine,” he added.

He asserted that the 2024 elections were proof that the country prefers selected leaders over elected ones.“If power is to be given and taken by force, why even have assemblies and a constitution?” Gandapur questioned.“You act as judge, lawyer, and plaintiff all at once-no country can function like this.”

He claimed that the PTI founder is imprisoned because he threatens the current system by advocating for rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, human rights, national sovereignty, and self-reliance.“This country can't be run by force. Those in power want obedient servants, not real leaders,” he said.“If slaves make our decisions, we'll remain slaves.”

He concluded by saying the PTI founder is willing to negotiate for the country's sake, not for power.“We were subjected to violence, our leader, his wife, and workers are in jail, and 14 of our people were martyred. Our struggle will continue. The more you suppress our voice, the louder it will grow.”

Gandapur reiterated,“We have a lot of money. We've controlled corruption. KP is the richest province now.”