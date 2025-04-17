Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nation's Peace Owes To Martyrs' Sacrifices: COAS General Asim Munir

Nation's Peace Owes To Martyrs' Sacrifices: COAS General Asim Munir


2025-04-17 07:08:18
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rawalpindi – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that honoring the martyrs is a sacred duty for every Pakistani, emphasizing that the peace and freedom the country enjoys today are the result of their unparalleled sacrifices.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where officers and soldiers were conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat for their services and acts of valor.

Also Read; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Now the Richest Province, Says CM Gandapur

“The martyrs and war veterans are our pride,” said the Army Chief during his speech.“Respecting our martyrs is a sacred obligation for every citizen of Pakistan.”

He added that the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the motherland are unique and unforgettable.“Today's peace and independence are a direct result of the bravery and devotion of our heroes,” General Munir concluded.

MENAFN17042025000189011041ID1109441356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search