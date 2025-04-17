Nation's Peace Owes To Martyrs' Sacrifices: COAS General Asim Munir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that honoring the martyrs is a sacred duty for every Pakistani, emphasizing that the peace and freedom the country enjoys today are the result of their unparalleled sacrifices.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where officers and soldiers were conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat for their services and acts of valor.

“The martyrs and war veterans are our pride,” said the Army Chief during his speech.“Respecting our martyrs is a sacred obligation for every citizen of Pakistan.”

He added that the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the motherland are unique and unforgettable.“Today's peace and independence are a direct result of the bravery and devotion of our heroes,” General Munir concluded.