Nation's Peace Owes To Martyrs' Sacrifices: COAS General Asim Munir
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where officers and soldiers were conferred with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat for their services and acts of valor.
“The martyrs and war veterans are our pride,” said the Army Chief during his speech.“Respecting our martyrs is a sacred obligation for every citizen of Pakistan.”
He added that the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the motherland are unique and unforgettable.“Today's peace and independence are a direct result of the bravery and devotion of our heroes,” General Munir concluded.
