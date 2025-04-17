Kenya Seeks To Lift Tea Export Ban To Iran, Eyes Middle East Market

NAIROBI, April 17 (NNN-KBC) - The Kenyan government has stepped up efforts to lift the current ban on tea exports to Iran in an attempt to gain access to one of the most promising market.

Kenya, the top exporter of black tea in the world, sees the Iranian market as a vital market for its premium produce and as a possible engine for reviving its tea value chain.

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian business groups, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that Kenya is committed to strengthening bilateral trade ties and ensuring high-quality tea reaches global markets.

“Reopening access to Iran's robust market could be a game changer for tea farmers and the entire tea value chain,” Kagwe said.

During the meeting the leaders discussions also focused on exploring expanded trade opportunities not only with Iran but across the broader Middle Eastern and Central Asian.

The CS was accompanied by the Amb of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE Kenneth Milimo, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Ltd Chair Chege Kirundi and the CEO Wilson Muthaura.

The meeting signals Kenya's renewed diplomatic and economic push to strengthen bilateral ties, ensure stable markets for its agricultural exports, and position Kenyan tea competitively on the global stage.

According to Tea Board of Kenya (TBK), during the year 2024, the total earnings from tea amounted to Kshs. 215.21 Billion, out of which Kshs. 181.69 Billion was earned from exports, Kshs. 18.00 Billion from local sales and Kshs. 15.52 Billion from committed stocks.

This was an increase of 9% from the marketed value of Kshs. 196.97 Billion recorded in 2023.

From the total marketed value, the exports earnings recorded improved performance of 1% (Kshs. 1.12 Billion) to stand at Kshs. 181.69 Billion from Kshs. 180.57 Billion recorded in 2023 attributed to increased export volume by 14% (71.59 Million Kgs) from 522.92 Million Kgs recorded in 2023 to 594.50 Million Kgs.

In the same year 2024, Kenya tea was shipped to 96 export destinations compared 92 in the year 2023.

Pakistan maintained its position as the leading export destination for Kenya tea having imported 206.27 Million Kgs, which accounted for 34.7% of the total export volume. In terms of value, the consignment to Pakistan was worth Kshs. 70 Billion.

Other key export destinations for Kenya tea were Egypt whose import volume was 86.90 Million Kgs worth Kshs. 23.96 Billion; UK (57.44 Million Kgs valued at Kshs. 16.99 Billion); UAE (30.50 Million Kgs valued at Kshs. 10.27 Billion); Russia (28.46 Million Kgs, Kshs. 7.43 Billion); India (17.13 Million Kgs, Kshs. 3.94 Billion); Saudi Arabia (15.92 Million Kgs, Kshs. 6.02 Billion); Yemen (14.13 Million Kgs, Kshs. 5.52 Billion); Iran (13 Million Kgs, Kshs. 4.26 Billion); and China (12.42 Million Kgs, Kshs. 2.73 Billion). - NNN-KBC