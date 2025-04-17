Russians Launch Combined Attack On Kherson, Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a combined attack on Kherson, resulting in civilian casualties, including a critically injured teenager.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"On April 17, 2025, at approximately 10:30, the Russian military attacked Kherson once again. Preliminary reports indicate that three guided aerial bombs and artillery strikes targeted civilian areas," stated the Prosecutor's Office.

A pre-trial investigation into this war crime, under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, has been initiated under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor's Office confirmed two civilian casualties, with details still being verified. Later updates revealed that a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition following the strikes on Kherson's Tsentralnyi district. She sustained mine-blast injuries and an open head wound. Doctors are working to save her.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, confirmed via Telegram that Russian aircraft targeted Kherson's Tsentralnyi district at around 10:30. He reported that two men, born in 1997 and 1966, also sought medical attention for mine-blast injuries. Both are currently undergoing further medical evaluation.

As reported, on the morning of April 16, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, targeting residential areas with airstrikes. Later, as emergency services arrived at the scene, the enemy continued repetitive artillery attacks.