UK Will Support Germany Sending Taurus Missiles To Ukraine Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will support Germany's decision to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine if incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz agrees to the transfer.

On Wednesday, a British official involved in foreign policy told The Telegraph that the UK had long been in favor of Germany giving Taurus missiles to Ukraine, and would back the move if it were taken now by the new chancellor, according to Ukrinform.

"We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory," the UK source said.

Berlin's refusal under former Chancellor Olaf Scholz frustrated Britain and France, who are providing Ukraine with their own long-range missile support in the form of UK Storm Shadows and French Scalps.

"Our European partners are already supplying cruise missiles. The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are doing it anyway... this must be jointly agreed. And if it's agreed, then Germany should take part," Merz said earlier this week.

A senior MP in Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) party, said on Wednesday that talks about Taurus in the new coalition were ongoing – but said UK endorsement would help Berlin reach a final decision.

"The Taurus delivery remains a point of contention for the time being... I do not yet see any consensus here, especially as the parties have not agreed on the key security policy issues in the coalition agreement," Roderich Kiesewetter said.

"I don't yet see the Taurus being delivered. Any influence by UK leadership to finally convince Germany to deliver Taurus might help and is highly welcomed," he added.