Ukrainian Forces Down 25 Russian Drones, 30 Vanish From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 16-17, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 25 Russian drones, while another 30 UAVs disappeared from radar screens.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 20:00 on Wednesday, April 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region, three S-300/400 surface-to-air guided missiles from temporarily occupied Luhansk region, and 75 Shahed combat drones and other types of decoy drones launched from Kursk and Millerovo (Russia), and from Chauda (Crimea).

The air assault was countered by Ukraine's Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:00 on Thursday, April 17, Ukrainian forces had confirmed the downing of 25 Shahed drones (as well as other types of UAVs) over the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of the country.

An additional 30 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar screens without causing damage.

The effects of the Russian attacks were recorded in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Late on April 16, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with drones, killing three people and injuring 30 others.

Illustration photo: Ukrainian Air Force