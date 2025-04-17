Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agreed To Enhance Industrial Cooperation


(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Apr 17 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesian Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation, to address growing trade barriers and global economic uncertainty, during a meeting here yesterday.

“Everyone must be concerned about this global uncertainty, including how we monitor and choose the best strategies to mitigate any potential U.S. actions,” Agus told reporters in Jakarta.

Considering that trade value was only 3.3 billion U.S. dollars last year, Agus said, both nations saw opportunities to increase collaboration, particularly in the petrochemical industry and mineral development.

One day earlier, Al-Khorayef and Maroef Sjamsoeddin, president director of MIND ID, Indonesia's state-owned mining holding, decided to work together closely on down-streaming and transformation of the mining sector.– NNN-ANTARA

