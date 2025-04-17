Congress Deeply Entangled In Corruption, Claims Meghalaya BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 17 (IANS) The BJP's Meghalaya unit launched a blistering attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of being deeply entangled in corruption despite claiming to follow Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Addressing the media, BJP Meghalaya State General Secretary Wankitbok Pohshna on Thursday said the Congress can no longer hide its "corrupt" practices, especially with its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi now facing legal action for alleged financial misappropriation in the National Herald case.

"The Congress, which claims to stand for truth, is exposed. Their leaders have been charged under the law for misuse of funds. This is not just about a protest, it's an attempt to mislead the people of India," Pohshna said on the grand old party organising protests against the ED's charge sheet.

He alleged that the Congress leadership "misused" party funds to repay loans worth Rs 90 crore taken by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that owned the National Herald newspaper.

Pohshna questioned how AJL was taken over by Young Indian Pvt. Ltd., a company formed in 2012, in which Sonia and Rahul hold 76 per cent stake.

According to Poshna, AJL's real estate assets are now worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore across India, and this has raised serious questions about the intent behind the Congress party's financial dealings.

He added that the ED has already filed charge sheets against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and the investigation, which began in 2012, continues to bring facts to light.

"What answers will the Congress now give to the people of Meghalaya and the rest of India?" asked Pohshna.

Congress staged a nationwide protest on Wednesday against the ED charge sheet, claiming Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's involvement in money laundering centring around the National Herald newspaper.

