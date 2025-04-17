403
Wildfire Destruction in South Korea Doubles Previous Predictions
(MENAFN) Officials have announced that the destruction caused by last month’s massive wildfires in North Gyeongsang province, South Korea, is twice as severe as originally anticipated.
This revelation came on Thursday, following updated assessments.
According to a collaborative investigation led by the government, the series of forest fires consumed close to 90,000 hectares across five cities and counties within the region.
This is a significant increase compared to the initial estimate by the Korea Forest Service, which had put the damaged area at 45,157 hectares, as reported by a news agency.
These devastating fires also extended into South Gyeongsang province, leading to the destruction of about 4,000 structures.
Among the losses was the "1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple – a UNESCO World Heritage Site", in addition to numerous residences and industrial buildings.
The current scale of damage far surpasses the 23,794 hectares lost during the wildfires along the east coast in 2000, which had previously been considered the most destructive in South Korean history.
Forestry officials have stated that they will soon confirm the precise scale of the devastation and make an official announcement.
