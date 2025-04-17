Favourites Coello, Tapia Cruise Into Quarters As Top Seeds Advance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Both World No.1 and 2 pairs booked their places in the quarter-finals of the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2025, continuing their flawless runs at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

Title favorites Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia, the Spanish-Argentine duo, clinched a commanding victory on Center Court, overpowering Argentina's Juan Cruz Belluati and Ignacio Sager in straight sets (6–2, 6–4).

Second seeds Federico Chingotto (ARG) and Alejandro Galan (ESP) also advanced in style, after surviving a tough first set to defeat Lucas Campagnolo (BRA) and Maximiliano Sanchez (ARG) 7–5, 6–3.

Spaniards Jorge Nieto and Miguel Yanguas, seeded third, delivered a commanding performance, sweeping past Spanish-Argentinean combination of Mario Del Castillo and Ignacio Albornoz 6–0, 6–0 to book their quarter-final berth in emphatic fashion.

Fourth seeds Javier Garrido (ESP) and Martín Di Nenno (ARG) were involved in a gripping three-set encounter. However, the Spanish-Argentine pair managed to edge out the 12th-seeded team of Francisco Guerrero and Jairo Bautista, both from Spain, 7–6(2), 1–6, 6–1 in a match that stretched to 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Fifth seeds Jeronimo Gonzalez and Jon Sanz (ESP) also advanced, overcoming Aris Patiniotis (ARG) and David Gala Sanchez (ESP) with a 6–3, 4–6 win.

With all top five seeds advancing to the quarter-finals, the men's draw is shaping up for an electrifying climax.

The scenario is not much different on the women's side too.

The top three seeded pairs in the women's draw also advanced to the quarter-finals.

World No. 1 duo Ariana Sanchez Fallada and Paula Josemaría Martin delivered a flawless display, crushing Marta Talavan and Ksenia Sharifova with a dominant 6–0, 6–0 win.

Second seeds Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi had to withstand tough resistance from Marta Guinart Espana and Victoria Iglesias Segador, the 12th seeds. However, the higher-ranked pair prevailed despite dropping the first set, to advance with a 2–6, 6–4, 6–1 win.

Third seeded pair of B Gonzalez Fernandez/C Fernandez Sanchez, T Icardo Alcorisa/C Jensen, L Sainz Pelegri/P Llaguno Zielinski and M Ortega Gallego/S Araujo also advanced.