403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China And Malaysia Reject Forced Displacement Of Gaza Residents
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China and Malaysia expressed their rejection of the forced displacement of the people of Gaza and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.
This came in a joint statement issued Thursday during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Malaysia.
The two sides affirmed that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inalienable part of the Palestinian territories, according to the statement.
The two sides stressed the need to adhere to the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" in the post-conflict governance of Gaza, and expressed their rejection of the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.
The two sides also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution and for Palestine's full UN membership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping began a state visit to Malaysia two days ago, as part of a tour that will also take him to Cambodia today.
This came in a joint statement issued Thursday during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Malaysia.
The two sides affirmed that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inalienable part of the Palestinian territories, according to the statement.
The two sides stressed the need to adhere to the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" in the post-conflict governance of Gaza, and expressed their rejection of the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.
The two sides also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution and for Palestine's full UN membership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping began a state visit to Malaysia two days ago, as part of a tour that will also take him to Cambodia today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment