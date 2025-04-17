403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Slams Israel's Intent to Annex Palestinian Territories
(MENAFN) On Thursday, North Korea criticized Israel for its purported plans to annex Palestinian territories amid a renewed military campaign in the Gaza Strip. A local news agency issued this statement following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on March 18, which effectively breached a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established with Hamas since January.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Wednesday that the military in Gaza “will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza — as in Lebanon and Syria.”
Since March 2, Israel has also shut down Gaza’s border crossings, obstructing the flow of essential supplies into the region.
The news agency accused Israel of harboring "ambitions to steal territory," asserting that Israel is no longer concealing its desire to dominate Palestine. The statement further criticized the United States, claiming it has effectively instructed Israel to fully occupy Gaza, referencing President Donald Trump's remarks about transferring control of Gaza to the U.S. after the conflict.
The commentary described the military actions of U.S.-backed Israel as "reckless," holding Israel responsible for the rising global tensions.
As of October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives as a result of continuous Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes committed against humanity. Furthermore, Israel is currently confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its conduct in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Wednesday that the military in Gaza “will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza — as in Lebanon and Syria.”
Since March 2, Israel has also shut down Gaza’s border crossings, obstructing the flow of essential supplies into the region.
The news agency accused Israel of harboring "ambitions to steal territory," asserting that Israel is no longer concealing its desire to dominate Palestine. The statement further criticized the United States, claiming it has effectively instructed Israel to fully occupy Gaza, referencing President Donald Trump's remarks about transferring control of Gaza to the U.S. after the conflict.
The commentary described the military actions of U.S.-backed Israel as "reckless," holding Israel responsible for the rising global tensions.
As of October 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives as a result of continuous Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and previous Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes committed against humanity. Furthermore, Israel is currently confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its conduct in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment