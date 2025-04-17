War Update: 125 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As many as 125 combat clashes were recorded across the frontlines in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its 08:00 situation update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to updated information, on April 16, Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 94 airstrikes across Ukrainian territory. They used four missiles and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy deployed 2,764 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,659 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including 104 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy airstrikes targeted locations in the Sumy region -- Petrushivka, Osoivka, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske, Riasne, and Pokrovka; in the Donetsk region -- Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kalynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Razine, Hrodivka, and Zelene Pole; and in the Zaporizhzhia region -- Komyshuvakha, Verbove, Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk, and Kamianske. Additionally, guided bombs were used in an airstrike on Kherson.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery units struck 19 areas where Russian troops, weapons, and equipment were concentrated, as well as three command posts, one air defense system, three artillery pieces, one ammunition depot, and one enemy electronic warfare station.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,230 over past day

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted two assaults near Vovchansk and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk sector, five Russian attacks took place near Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and toward Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, 16 enemy assaults were recorded near Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, and toward Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, nine enemy assaults were recorded near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka, and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, 13 enemy assaults were recorded near Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 attacks near Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and toward Serhiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 15 attacks were recorded near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Pryvilne, and toward Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole sector, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector, six Russian assaults were repelled near Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy conducted three unsuccessful offensives.

In the Kursk sector, 14 engagements were recorded in the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 23 airstrikes, launched 37 guided bombs, and conducted 413 artillery strikes, including 17 from multiple rocket launchers.

No signs of enemy offensive group formations were recorded in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.