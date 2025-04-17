403
Malaysia, China Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Establishment Of Independent Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (KUNA) - Malaysia and the People's Republic of China called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, rejecting the forced displacement of the population, and emphasized the need to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and full membership in the United Nations.
This came in the joint final statement issued Thursday on the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day official visit to Malaysia, during which he held talks with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskandar and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The statement stressed Kuala Lumpur and Beijing's rejection of unilateral economic practices, including the imposition of arbitrary tariffs, while affirming their support for a multilateral global trading system based on World Trade Organization rules to ensure fairness and equity for developing and emerging countries and promote shared human values.
The two parties agreed to build stable and secure supply and industrial chains and encourage mutual investments in the manufacturing, intellectual property, digital economy, innovation, sustainability, and logistics sectors, thus strengthening Malaysia's position in global supply chains, the statement added.
The statement noted that the People's Republic of China and Malaysia will explore possibilities for bilateral cooperation within the framework of the food safety mechanism in countries covered by the Belt and Road Initiative and expand trade in mutual agricultural products. (end)
