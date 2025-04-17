MECC Removes Abandoned Fishing Nets From Laffan Resorts Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment and preserve wildlife, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Marine Protection Department team, removed and recovered abandoned fishing nets from the Laffan Resorts area.

This contributes to preserving the safety of marine life and preventing any potential environmental damage to the country's biodiversity. The Ministry confirmed that the removal of the abandoned fishing nets is part of the periodic monitoring conducted by marine protection teams on various coasts and waterways. It emphasised that the indiscriminate dumping of fishing gear and waste or leaving them abandoned poses a direct threat to marine biodiversity.