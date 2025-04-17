Qatar's Healthcare Experience Showcased By View Hospital CEO To Future Health Leaders At UCL Global Business School

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During a recent academic engagement at University College London, UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH)-the world's first business school dedicated to health and healthcare management, based in London, United Kingdom, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital, shared valuable insights from Qatar's rapidly evolving healthcare system with a distinguished cohort of MBA students specializing in healthcare management.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, who was appointed as an Honorary Professor at UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) said,“This exchange with the next generation of global healthcare leaders reaffirmed the importance of sharing real-world case studies from the Middle East.”

Dr. Gul with officials and students of UCL Global Business School for Health.

“Being appointed an Honorary Professor is not only a personal honor, but a reflection of our shared mission to advance health systems through education, research, and innovation. At The View Hospital, we call this 'academic care'-a model that blends knowledge with impact.”

The collaboration also supports The View Hospital's ongoing mission, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, to drive academic care and to be a hub for advanced clinical care and medical education in the region.

This milestone not only honours Dr. Gul's distinguished leadership but also reflects the hospital's broader vision to integrate healthcare delivery with thought leadership and global academic engagement.

Founded in 1826, UCL is one of the world's top academic institutions, with more than 18,000 staff and 51,000 students representing over 150 nationalities. UCL's Global Business School for Health offers a unique interdisciplinary platform for developing future leaders in healthcare management.