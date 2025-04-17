Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,230 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 17, 2025 have totaled approximately 937,440 personnel, including 1,230 in the past 24 hours alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, over the past day, Russian forces have lost: 10,654 (+16) tanks, 22,217 (+54) armored fighting vehicles, 26,442 (+65) artillery systems, 1,366 (+2) MLRS, 1,135 (+3) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 32,925 (+88) tactical UAVs, 3,145 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 44,642 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,807 (+3) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated as more information becomes available.

As reported earlier, as of 22:00 on April 16, there were 92 combat engagements along the frontline between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.