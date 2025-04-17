Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,230 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Additionally, over the past day, Russian forces have lost: 10,654 (+16) tanks, 22,217 (+54) armored fighting vehicles, 26,442 (+65) artillery systems, 1,366 (+2) MLRS, 1,135 (+3) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 32,925 (+88) tactical UAVs, 3,145 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 44,642 (+170) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,807 (+3) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated as more information becomes available.Read also: Defense Forces destroy Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system
As reported earlier, as of 22:00 on April 16, there were 92 combat engagements along the frontline between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
