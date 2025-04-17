Central Asia - Gulf States Summit To Be Held In Samarkand
According to the release, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, made the statement following the third meeting of foreign ministers within the Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue.
The Minister described the upcoming summit as“an important step toward deepening ties between our regions”.
The inaugural Central Asia - GCC summit was held in July 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The GCC comprises six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.
