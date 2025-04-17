Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Central Asia - Gulf States Summit To Be Held In Samarkand

2025-04-17 02:07:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The summit of Central Asian countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will take place on 5 May in Samarkand, Azernews reports, citing the release by Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry.

According to the release, the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, made the statement following the third meeting of foreign ministers within the Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue.

The Minister described the upcoming summit as“an important step toward deepening ties between our regions”.

The inaugural Central Asia - GCC summit was held in July 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The GCC comprises six Arab states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

