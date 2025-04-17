Blackbaud Announces Date Of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Event:
Blackbaud's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Live Webcast:
Live Dial-In:
1-877-407-3088 or +1 201-389-0927
A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .
Blackbaud Investor Contact
Tom Barth
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
