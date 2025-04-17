The Ad Council Elects 17 New Members To Its Board Of Directors

Carla Hassan, CMO, JPMorganChase, elevated to Vice Chair

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in leveraging the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the nation's most pressing issues, elected 17 new members to its Board of Directors at its biannual Board meeting yesterday. Along with welcoming a new group of leading marketing, media and business executives, the nonprofit organization also elevated Carla Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, JPMorganChase, to the role of Vice Chair.

Chaired by Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas at YouTube, the Ad Council's Board of Directors harnesses industry leaders' vast and varied expertise to provide insights and financial support to advance the nonprofit's work. The Board works in close collaboration with the Ad Council's leadership team to drive impact around the most pressing issues facing people in the U.S., including gun violence, mental health, the overdose crisis and hate.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:



Zena Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer, Sephora US

Molly Battin, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, The Home Depot

Tyrone Brewer, President, US Neuroscience, Canada & Puerto Rico, Johnson & Johnson

Tim Clark, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer, NASCAR

Anna Frable, Vice President, Communications, Novo Nordisk US

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer, Condé Nast

Jennifer Kattula, General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft

Jackelyn Keller, Chief Marketing Officer, Comscore

Michael Komasinski, CEO, Criteo

Jarrod Martin, Global CEO, Acxiom + KINESSO

Catherine Newman, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, U.S. Soccer

Nicolle Pangis, Vice President, Advertising, Netflix

Thomas Ranese, Chief Marketing Officer, Intuit

Jessica Sibley, CEO, TIME

Donna Speciale, President, U.S. Advertising Sales & Marketing, TelevisaUnivision

Andrew Swinand, CEO, ITG (Inspired Thinking Group) Emily Wilcox, CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

"We are thrilled to welcome some of the most passionate and talented leaders in their fields to the Ad Council. Their expertise and dedication will have a profound and far-reaching impact on communities across the U.S.," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "The Board's involvement is crucial to our mission, and I look forward to achieving measurable impact together."

In addition to welcoming new Board members, the Ad Council has added 8 individuals to its Leadership Council. The Leadership Council is comprised of experts and innovators in media, tech, marketing and advertising who leverage their personal and professional expertise for the advancement of key activations and campaigns.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:



Elizabeth DeLuca, Executive Director, Corporate Brand & Digital Communications, Novo Nordisk US

Scott Goodson, Founder, CEO, StrawberryFrog, MachWon and Inplural

Taylor Guglielmo, Chief Growth Officer, Chemistry

Stephanie Latham, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships & Advertising, Roblox

Matthew Lumb, Vice President, Brand Building Integrated Communications, The Procter & Gamble Company

Maggie Milnamow, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Insider

Christian Muche, Global President & Founder, Beyond Ordinary LLC / POSSIBLE Nicole Silver, Chief Marketing Officer, Ads & Partnerships, Dotdash Meredith

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council is available on the organization's website, AdCouncil .

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn , and view campaign creative on YouTube .

SOURCE The Ad Council

