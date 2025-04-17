Russians Launch 350 Attacks At Zaporizhzhia Region On Wednesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the course of one day, the Russian invaders launched 350 strikes at 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces carried out seven airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Lukyanivske, and Huliaipole. A total of 220 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Twelve MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) strikes hit Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka. There were 111 artillery strikes at Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka,” the message states.

Six reports have been received regarding damage to houses, apartments, and infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian FPV drones strike Russian frontline logistics inregion

As reported earlier, a 55-year-old man was injured yesterday as a result of a Russian attack at Polohy district.