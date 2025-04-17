Death Toll In Russian Attack On Dnipro Rises To Three, 28 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people killed in the Russian attack on the city of Dnipro late on April 16 has risen to three, with 28 injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians took the lives of three people, including one child. According to preliminary data, 28 people were injured, including four children,” the statement says.

Residential buildings, student dormitories, educational institution facilities, a food industry enterprise, and vehicles were all damaged in the attack.

Several fires broke out in the city due to the drone strike. All of them have since been extinguished.

A total of 173 rescue workers and 37 units of SES equipment were involved to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Drone attack on: two people killed, injury toll rises to 28

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy attacked Dnipro with drones, which led to multiple fires.