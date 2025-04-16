Banks Direct EGP 3.9Bn To Priority Service Sectors In 2024: CBE

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the total contributions made by the banking sector to corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects reached nearly EGP 3.9bn in 2024. These contributions were primarily allocated to key service sectors, including healthcare, social welfare, education, and development initiatives, as well as programs focused on women's empowerment and support for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

This effort reflects the CBE's ongoing commitment to empowering vulnerable segments of society and reinforces its leadership role in mobilizing the banking sector's support for impactful CSR efforts.

The healthcare sector received the largest portion of the contributions, amounting to approximately EGP 2.5bn. It was followed by the social welfare sector, which received nearly EGP 447m. Additional allocations included EGP 178m for development projects and the upgrading of informal settlements, EGP 149m for women's empowerment initiatives, EGP 136m for projects supporting PwDs, and EGP 110m dedicated to the education sector.

In a continuation of the banking sector's role in advancing inclusive development, around EGP 100m was directed toward supporting entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The sector also contributed EGP 22m to projects in sports, arts, and culture, and EGP 18m to implement national initiatives.

Moreover, banks sponsored the“Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development” and allocated approximately EGP 153m to various projects spanning multiple service sectors.

The CBE reaffirmed that the banking sector remains committed to supporting underprivileged communities and contributing to social progress. This commitment aligns with national efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and improve the quality of life for citizens across all governorates.