Venkateshwar International School Launches ASPIRE And CASEL To Integrate Socio-Emotional Learning Among Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th April 2025 – Venkateshwar International School (VIS), Sector 10, Dwarka, launched two Socio-Emotional Learning programmes for the holistic development of students. It has introduced ASPIRE for Classes 1 to 5 and CASEL (Collaborative Activities for Socio-Emotional Learning) for Classes 6 to 12 for the current academic year to encourage students to become responsible, reflective and adaptable individuals.
In this new technology era, everything is accessible for children, necessitating the need to imbibe moral values and empathy in them. VIS has taken this initiative, keeping in mind the significance of learning in the developmental stages of children.
As part of the programme, ASPIRE focuses on early emotional literacy, empathy, and confidence-building in younger children through storytelling, role-play, and collaborative activities. It emphasizes nurturing emotional intelligence, social awareness, and positive peer interactions among primary students. Similarly, CASEL, supports adolescents in managing emotions, making responsible decisions, and flourishing in social and academic settings. The program encourages cultural responsiveness, digital awareness, and real-life contextual learning, preparing the students to cope with real-world issues efficiently.
Dr. Manisha Sharma, Principal of Venkateshwar International School, said,“In today's fast-evolving world, academic excellence must go hand-in-hand with emotional intelligence. With ASPIRE and CASEL, we are not just teaching skills - we are nurturing hearts, building resilience, and preparing students to lead with empathy and purpose. These initiatives are a testament to our belief that education is the art of igniting a mindful, compassionate, and courageous generation,” said Dr. Sharma
About Venkateshwar International School
Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10 Dwarka is recognized as Delhi's school for delivering high-quality education; its strong reputation is built on a commitment to academic achievement and holistic development. Venkateshwar International School promotes a culture of innovation, inspiring students to experiment and discover new thoughts in their learning. The school accentuates responsible behavior and is sincerely committed to sustainability, embracing eco-friendly practices to support a greener future.
