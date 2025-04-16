Ukraine, EU Partners Preparing New Security Architecture Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine, together with its European partners, is preparing a new security architecture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"There was just a report from Defense Minister [Rustem] Umerov regarding communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: new support packages are on the way, and we are also preparing a new security architecture -- all the specific details of how a partner security contingent could operate in Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine, on its part, would do everything necessary to ensure that political decisions -- regarding the contingent -- are implemented as quickly as possible, precisely when the time is right.