Ukraine, EU Partners Preparing New Security Architecture Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.
"There was just a report from Defense Minister [Rustem] Umerov regarding communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: new support packages are on the way, and we are also preparing a new security architecture -- all the specific details of how a partner security contingent could operate in Ukraine," he said.Read also: Russia ignoring US proposal to halt strikes in the air, at sea, and on land – Zelensky
Zelensky added that Ukraine, on its part, would do everything necessary to ensure that political decisions -- regarding the contingent -- are implemented as quickly as possible, precisely when the time is right.
