Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Dnipro, Children Injured

Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Dnipro, Children Injured


2025-04-16 07:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on Dnipro has caused multiple fires and left two children injured.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Several fires broke out due to a UAV attack in Dnipro. Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. All details are being clarified," Lysak wrote.

MENAFN16042025000193011044ID1109439150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search