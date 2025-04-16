Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Dnipro, Children Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on Dnipro has caused multiple fires and left two children injured.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Several fires broke out due to a UAV attack in Dnipro. Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. All details are being clarified," Lysak wrote.