Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Dnipro, Children Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on Dnipro has caused multiple fires and left two children injured.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Several fires broke out due to a UAV attack in Dnipro. Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were injured. All details are being clarified," Lysak wrote.
