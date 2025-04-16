Russian Forces Launch 141 Strikes On Sumy Region On Wednesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out 141 strikes on border areas and settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, resulting in 257 explosions.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Enemy attacks targeted the following communities: Verkhnia Syrovatka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, and Esman.

The Krasnopillia community came under mortar fire (35 explosions), artillery shelling (23), MLRS attacks (10), FPV drone strikes (20), glide bomb strikes (12), and VOG grenade drops from drones (46).

The Bilopillia community was attacked with VOG grenades dropped from drones (6 explosions).

The Putyvl community came under artillery fire (3 explosions).

The Yunakivka community was shelled with artillery (32 explosions) and hit by FPV drones (3).

The Verkhnia Syrovatka community was attacked by drones, damaging a private house.

The Nova Sloboda community came under mortar fire (12 explosions), artillery, and FPV drones (3 explosions). A local community center was damaged.

The Shalyhyne community was hit with artillery (10 explosions), mortars (6), and FPV drones (5). Three private houses were damaged.

The Myropillia community was hit with guided bombs (7 explosions) and mortars (2).

The Velyka Pysarivka community was struck by FPV drones (4), artillery (5), and drones (1), damaging a private house. VOG grenades were also dropped from a drone (2 explosions).

The Esman community was attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions).