African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Welcomed H.E. Mr. Nayef Hapes Al Otaibi, Ambassador Of The State Of Kuwait To Ethiopia And Permanent Observer To The African Union (AU)


2025-04-16 07:00:29
(MENAFN- APO Group)


H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission, welcomed H.E. Mr. Nayef Hapes Al Otaibi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Ethiopia and Permanent Observer to the AU. Discussions focused on fostering regional cooperation to support and enhance peacebuilding and reconstruction efforts across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN16042025004934011406ID1109438976

