Israel Says One-Third Of Gaza Now Under Its Military Control

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, April 17 (IANS) The Israeli military has said it is expanding the "Morag Corridor," a new dividing line in the southern Gaza Strip, and has turned roughly a third of the enclave into "security zones" under full Israeli military control.

An infographic video released by the military showed the "Morag Corridor" running through an area between Rafah and Khan Younis, cutting off Rafah from Khan Younis and central Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the video, Khan Younis, southern Gaza's largest city, appeared almost completely razed, with only a few severely damaged buildings left.

"As part of the operation, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has achieved full operational control over several key areas and routes throughout Gaza. Nearly 30 per cent of the strip's territory is now designated as an Operational Security Perimeter," the military said in a statement.

Apart from the "Morag Corridor," Israel has also established the "Netzarim Corridor" during the war, a military buffer zone in central Gaza aimed at isolating Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2.

It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave.

The military said since March 18, it has carried out airstrikes on about 1,200 targets in Gaza using nearly 350 fighter jets and other aircraft.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 1,652 Palestinians and injured 4,391 others, Gaza health authorities said on Wednesday, adding the death toll in the enclave since the war began in October 2023 has risen to 51,025, with 116,432 injured.

Israel controls the entry of all aid and supplies to Gaza.

On April 28, the International Court of Justice is set to open hearings on Israel's humanitarian obligations towards Palestinians.

The UN General Assembly approved a resolution in December requesting that The Hague-based top court give an advisory opinion on the matter.

It calls on the ICJ to clarify what Israel is required to do to "ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population".