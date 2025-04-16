2025 Lowell Folk Festival Announces First Group Of Performers

The Lowell Folk Festival, one of the longest running free folk festivals in the country, announced the first group of performers coming to the Mill City for 3 days of music, dance, crafts, food, and family fun Friday, July 25th through Sunday, July 27th.

Chicago's Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

Celtic music legends Solas

Cajun Legend BeauSoleil, Irish Favorites Solas, Blues Rockers Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials and others to Play Free Multi-Stage Fest July 25th-27th

- Art Sutcliffe, Chairman of the Lowell Festival FoundationLOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Lowell Folk Festival has announced the first group of artists scheduled to perform at one of America's most popular free summer events. With folk music traditions that span the globe, world class musicians will bring the world to Downtown Lowell July 25-27 on stages throughout the Mill City.“The Lowell Folk Festival has celebrated the extraordinary spectrum of folk music from around the world for nearly 40 years,” said Art Sutcliffe, Chairman of the Lowell Festival Foundation.“Musicians from Louisiana to Ireland, Colombia to Chicago, Spain to Quebec, and more will share traditions on multiple stages throughout downtown Lowell.”BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, who played the Lowell Folk Festival in 1989 and again in 1996, is celebrating their 50th anniversary and is back to share the“beautiful sunshine” of their unique and irresistible celebration of Louisiana's Cajun music; Cécilia brings joy and virtuosity to the rich Québécois and Celtic music of Eastern Canada; Crooked Road Revival pays homage to the Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail and the vibrant music of the region, including bluegrass, old-time, and gospel.Embodying classic Chicago blues, one of the most thrilling and iconic sounds in American music, Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials have been called“the world's #1 house-rockin blues band.” LOS RICOS featuring Sonia & Ismael, the“golden couple” of flamenco, transmit the intimacy, grace, power, and emotional intensity of flamenco. With its huge brass band sound anchored in the traditional rhythms of the Punjabi dhol, Red Baraat delivers an unparalleled immersion in the sounds of the South Asian diaspora, infused with the sounds of Bollywood, jazz, and hip hop.Solas, hailed as“the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced,” has been a galvanizing force in the Irish music scene since they got their start at the 1994 Lowell Folk Festival. Solas officially became a group in 1995, and founding members Seamus Egan, Winifred Horan, and John Williams are joined by Nuala Kennedy and Alan Murray for this 30th anniversary tour. Inheriting the talent and energy of his grandfather, Andrés Landero-affectionately known as“el rey de la cumbia” (“the king of cumbia”)-Yeison Landero and his powerhouse band keep alive the classic Colombian cumbia sound and update it for the 21st century.The Lowell Folk Festival is more than just dozens of musical performances on four different stages over the festival's three-day schedule. Every year foods from around the world are prepared and served by local non-profits representing different cultures found in New England. This free, family-friendly festival hosts the Experience Lowell Marketplace in partnership with Mosaic Lowell, featuring area artists, craft makers, and organizations, enabling festival attendees to experience everything that Mill City's arts and culture community has to offer.Additional acts and other details on the festival will be announced in the coming weeks.Lowellfolkfestival has updated information regarding performers, activities, crafts, and food stands representing cuisines from around the world, as well as information on how to sponsor or be an exhibitor is available at the festival.The Lowell Folk Festival is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, City of Lowell, Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lowell National Historical Park , and National Council for the Traditional Arts .Major support for the Lowell Folk Festival comes from Saab Family Foundation/Saab Center for Portuguese Studies, Mass Cultural Council, Gate City Casino, Mass Office of Travel & Tourism, Lowell Cultural Council, Demoulas Foundation, F.W. Webb, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Quality Beverage, John Hunnewell Trust, Middlesex Community College, UMass Lowell, Mahoney Oil/Eastern Salt, Mosaic Lowell, Hilton Garden Inn Tewksbury Andover, Aubert Fay Foundation, Dylan & Pete's Ice Cream, Enterprise Bank, Joseph P. Donahue Charitable Foundation Trust, Suffolk Construction, LAZ Parking, Lowell Sun Charities, Albert E. J. Bergeron Insurance Agency, The Lowell Plan, The Lowell Development & Financial Corporation, Owl Stamp Visual Solutions, All Sports Heroes, Lowell Litter Krewe, Mark-One, 92.5 The River, Lowell Telecommunications Corporation (LTC), Chelmsford Telemedia, Fred C. Church Insurance, WCAP, Marte Media, and Mill City Weather.Folk Festival acknowledges the contributions from exhibitors: Cannabist, Lowell Humane Society, NRG, Renewal by Andersen, Reverie 73, United States Marine Corps, and Vinfen.Business sponsors include Athenian Corner, Brew'd Awakenings, Cobblestones, El Potro, Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, La La Books, Lowell Memorial Auditorium, The Old Court, Washington Savings Bank, and Worthen House Cafe.For information about the 2025 Lowell Folk Festival, including how to sponsor or be an exhibitor, musical artists and schedules, and other programming, visit lowellfolkfestival to stay posted on all updates for the 2025 Lowell Folk Festival.

Adam R. Klein

CK Communications Group Inc

+1 617-504-6156

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.