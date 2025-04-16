Russia Violated Energy Truce More Than 30 Times - Ukraine's MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the energy truce took effect on March 25, Russia has attacked energy facilities in Ukraine more than 30 times.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated this at a briefing, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia has violated the energy ceasefire - which specifically concerns energy infrastructure - more than 30 times since the truce began. We report detailed facts about all these violations and send them regularly to the capitals of partner countries and headquarters of international organizations,” Tykhyi said.

Over the past 24 hours, three additional violations were recorded. Russia's shelling damaged transformers in the Mykolaiv region and the outskirts of Kherson, while a power line in the Poltava region was also hit.

Ukraine continues to inform its allies, including the United States, about these breaches.

The MFA spokesperson recalled that the energy ceasefire has been in place since March 25.

As reported by Ukrinform, during negotiations between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both sides agreed to develop measures for implementing the agreement between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky to prohibit strikes on energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine.

On March 28, President Zelensky instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present evidence to U.S. officials detailing the damage inflicted on Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Russian shelling.

On April 2, Ukraine provided the United States with evidence confirming Russia's violations of the energy truce.