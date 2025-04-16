Around 200 Children Remain In Active Combat Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of today, 195 children remain in communities of Donetsk region classified as active combat zones.

Yuliia Ryzhakova, Acting Head of the Children's Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this during an online briefing, according to Ukrinform.

“There are currently 195 children in the active combat zone: 190 in Lyman urban territorial community, and five in the town of Shcherbynivka in Toretsk urban territorial community. These five children had been previously evacuated but later returned,” Ryzhakova stated.

According to regional authorities, around 29,000 people remain in the 17 communities located in active combat zones under Ukrainian government control.

As reported, Russian forces continue to heavily shell Donetsk region, which results in daily civilian casualties and destruction of homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The Donetsk front spans nearly 300 km, making it the longest active combat zone in Ukraine.

Mandatory evacuation of civilians continues across the region. In areas near the front line, forced evacuation of children and their families is also being conducted.

Overall, around 282,500 civilians remain in Donetsk region.