Kuwait-Based Charity Delivers Healthcare Aid Across Northern Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namma charity on Wednesday provided urgent healthcare aid for patients suffering from chronic conditions in the northern Gaza Strip.
The initiative, held in conjunction with El-Wafa Charitable Society based in the Palestinian enclave, is part of a broader humanitarian campaign carried out by the Kuwaiti charity, its development and projects department chief Waleed Al-Bassam told KUNA.
The "catastrophic" healthcare conditions in Gaza require urgent humanitarian aid, the official said, citing data from the World Health Organization and the Palestinian health ministry.
On the Palestinian society's rapport with the Kuwaiti charity, the former's director Marwan Muhaisin spoke of Kuwait's "pioneering role" in the field of humanitarian work, citing the flow Kuwaiti aid into the Gaza Strip in spite of the "difficult conditions" there. (end)
