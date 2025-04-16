Jordan Arrests 16 For 'Targeting National Security'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Amman: Jordan's intelligence service on Tuesday announced the arrests of 16 people for allegedly planning to target national security and sow "chaos", state media reported.

"Jordan's General Intelligence Department (GID) has foiled plans aimed at targeting national security, sowing chaos, and sabotaging within Jordan," the Petra state news agency reported.

"The GID has detained 16 suspects after close intelligence monitoring since 2021," it added.

It said the suspects were arrested for "manufacturing rockets using local tools as well as tools imported for illegal purposes, possession of explosives and firearms, concealing a rocket ready to be deployed, planning to manufacture drones, and recruiting and training operatives in Jordan as well as training them abroad".

The case has been referred to the state security court, Petra added.

No other details were immediately available.