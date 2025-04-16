Swiss Electricity Price Hike Helped Network Provider Boost Profit
Net revenue totalled CHF1.825 billion, compared to CHF1.219 billion in 2023, Swissgrid announced Wednesday. This sharp rise in revenue is due to the disruption on the energy markets in 2022, with the operator passing on these costs in subsequent years. In 2026, services will again be cheaper, the company assures.More More Swiss electricity prices to fall by 10% in 2025
