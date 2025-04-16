403
Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members Reuters Events: Net Zero USA 2025
(MENAFN- 3BL) April 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Reuters Events: Net Zero USA 2025 (May 6-7, San Diego) is built to be the West Coast meeting point for you and 200 senior sustainability leaders to have candid discussions, forge new partnerships and create a community that will help you and your company in its quest to decarbonize operations and de-risk the business from future climate impacts.
3BL Members can attend with an exclusive discount code. Register and use the code NZ3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
This year's agenda focuses on giving leaders the opportunity to have candid discussions on scope 3, supplier engagement, demonstrating the profitability of sustainable business and building an engaged sustainability culture.
This is a must-attend event for those working to decarbonize their business through real relationships and human connections.
Speakers joining in May:
Join us in May as we address climate risk and build supply chain resilience.
-
Jeff Fyre, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kontoor Brands
Erin Augustine, Co-lead Global Sustainability and VP Sustainability Operations and Supply Chain, Oatly
Sara Neff, General Manager – Sustainability, Microsoft
Hugh Welsh, President – North America, DSM Firmenich
Holly McHugh, VP Sustainability and Social Impact, Mejuri
Jenna Stauffer, Climate Strategy Lead, Google
Katina Boutis, Director of Sustainability, Everlane
Laura Sweitzer, Director of Sustainability and Strategic Sourcing, TCHO
Kristen Spalding, VP Investor Network, Ceres
Shea Jameel, Senior Director – Head of Sustainability, Marsh McLennan
Virginia Li, Executive Director - Sustainability and ESG, Nexteer
Register and use the code NZ3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
For information on speaking, attendance or sponsorship, please contact: Claire Tillotson, Project Director
Read More
