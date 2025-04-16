UNAMA Asked To Refrain From Criticizing Qisas Verdicts In Future

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked UNAMA to refrain from criticizing the Islamic Sharia law, calling the criticism irresponsible and intolerant.

It comes days after the Supreme Court implemented the Qisas verdict on four individuals in Ghazni, Farah and Nimroz provinces, but the United Nations Human Rights Office called the public executions against human dignity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said the Qisas verdict was declared final after a comprehensive investigation by three courts and the perpetrators had been also given the right to defend themselves from the beginning.

The ministry wrote that since UNAMA had requested the suspension and cancellation of the divine verdicts, the Islamic Emirate considered its statements irresponsible and based on ignorance of Islamic laws.

The statement said:“It should be clear to everyone that, as the implementation of legal limits, including the hadd of qisas, is an undeniable part of Islamic law and has been mentioned in Islamic texts, and practical human experiences have also proven its effectiveness in ensuring justice and social order, the Islamic Emirate, being an Islamic system, considers the implementation of the qisas ruling as its obligation.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote that the brazen criticism of the provisions of Islamic law was an irresponsible act, contrary to the mission of UNAMA, and an act of intolerance that must be seriously avoided in the future.

ma