28 Companies Offer Over 1,000 Vacancies To Local Youth In Kashmir

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS) In a significant initiative to enhance employment avenues for the youth of North Kashmir's Baramulla, the district administration, on Wednesday, organised a 'Mega Job Fair' at the Chinar Yuva Centre in Baramulla.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation from hundreds of job aspirants hailing from various parts of the district.

A total of 28 reputed companies from sectors such as hospitality, automobile, education, banking and other service industries participated in the job fair.

The companies collectively offered 1,024 vacancies, with many conducting on-the-spot interviews and some issuing provisional appointment letters during the event itself.

"This direct engagement between employers and job seekers made the fair a highly productive and impactful platform. Alongside private companies, several line departments of the district administration also set up awareness stalls to disseminate information about key livelihood and self-employment schemes, including MUMKIN, Tejaswini, PMEGP, Mission YUVA and NRLM," an official said.

He said that these stalls aimed to encourage entrepreneurship and guide youth towards government-backed opportunities for self-sustenance and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Baramulla said,“This initiative reflects the growing commitment of our institutions to the future of our youth. I congratulate the district administration for creating meaningful opportunities for our young generation.”

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla handed over appointment letters to two selected candidates and interacted with job aspirants and company representatives.

Addressing the media, he expressed satisfaction over the success of the fair and the high level of participation.

"Our aim is to empower the youth of Baramulla by connecting them with real opportunities. This job fair is more than just a recruitment drive. It is a step toward building confidence among our young population and encouraging them to pursue careers, skills, and entrepreneurship with the full backing of the administration and the private sector,” he claimed.