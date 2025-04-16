Graze Raises $1M To Take Back Social Media From Algorithmic Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Betaworks and Salesforce Ventures, Graze Puts Users in Charge of Their Feeds









PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media has long been dictated by opaque algorithms, but Graze is proving there's another way. Today, the company announced $1 million in pre-seed funding to fuel its mission of empowering users to create and control their own social media feeds on Bluesky. Instead of being force-fed content by traditional platforms, individuals and organizations can now build their own custom feeds - taking back control from algorithm-driven gatekeeping.

The round was led by Betaworks and Salesforce Ventures, with additional backing from Factorial, Apertu Capital, Skyseed, and angel investors from Mozilla and Protocol Labs.

“Betaworks has long been a backer of and believer in the open web and Graze represents a huge step forward in making social media a more open, user-controlled environment,” said Jordan Crook, partner at Betaworks.“Together with Bluesky, the Graze team is building a participatory social media culture where feeds are created, curated, and consumed by individual users.”

“At Graze, we're committed to dismantling the restrictive barriers of traditional social media platforms,” said Peat Bakke, CEO and co-founder of Graze. "By leveraging open infrastructure, we're empowering users to curate their own content experiences, ensuring they have the autonomy to shape their social media interactions according to their preferences.”

A New Era of Social Media is Taking Shape

Journalists and news outlets are leaving traditional social media in large numbers, seeking better platforms to share their stories. The Guardian, for example, stopped posting on X over concerns about harmful content and has turned to Bluesky instead. The shift is already having a tangible impact-traffic from Bluesky to The Guardian's website is now twice that of Threads , and nearly 1 million people have accessed news directly through feeds created on the Graze platform. The trend is clear: both journalists and readers are moving toward independent, user-driven platforms.

"Graze is already showing real traction on Bluesky. Their success highlights that people want meaningful control over their social feeds," said Rose Wang, COO of Bluesky.

Since its launch in November 2024, Graze has delivered curated content to approximately 1.8 million Bluesky users, representing a significant portion of the platform's active user base. This rapid adoption highlights the growing demand for personalized, algorithm-free content experiences.

Empowering Media and Content Creators

Graze equips media brands and content creators with the tools they need to take back control of how their content is distributed and consumed. With Graze, they can:



Boost Visibility – Custom feeds ensure content reaches targeted audiences, increasing engagement.

Maintain Editorial Integrity – Full control over feeds allows creators to align content with their brand's voice and values. Access In-Depth Analytics – Data-driven insights help optimize content strategies based on real audience interactions.



Fueling Developer Innovation on Bluesky

Graze also empowers developers by offering flexible tools to build and customize new experiences on Bluesky, including:



No-Code Feed Creation – A visual editor enables quick, custom feed design without complex coding.

Advanced Content Filtering – Support for complex logic combinations allows for fine-tuned content curation. Real-Time Updates – Instant feed updates ensure users always get the most current content.



The Future of Social Media is Built for Users, Not Billionaires

“Social media shouldn't be controlled by billionaires, it should belong to the people," said Devin Gaffney, CTO and co-founder of Graze. "We've moved beyond the outdated, closed-platform model by embracing an open-source ecosystem that puts users and creators in control. The future of social media is about transparency, choice, and giving people the power to shape their own experience.”

As Bluesky continues to gain momentum, Graze is committed to accelerating its growth, with a vision to help Bluesky reach 100 million users by the end of the year. By prioritizing openness, autonomy, and user-driven content, Graze is reshaping the future of social media, one feed at a time.

About Graze

Graze enables users to create custom feeds on Bluesky, providing tools that allow individuals and organizations to design and control their social media experience. By offering sophisticated building blocks akin to those used by major social media companies, Graze empowers users to curate content that aligns with their interests and values. Committed to transparency and user empowerment, Graze is redefining how people interact with social media.​ For more information, visit

