Port Of Corpus Christi Customers Move 51.3 Million Tons In Q1 2025

Corpus Christi, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers moved 51.3 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increases in crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

The 51.3 million tons moved in Q1 2025 reflects the highest first quarter in the history of the Port of Corpus Christi as well as the first time volumes exceeded 50 million tons during that period. The Port's overall quarterly record, set in Q4 2024, sits at 54 million tons. Crude oil shipments in Q1 2025 totaled 33.4 million tons, up 10.5 percent over the same period last year, while LNG volumes were up 12.3 percent to 4.3 million tons. Increases were also seen in dry bulk and break bulk commodities. Overall tonnage in Q1 2025 was up 5 percent from the prior year.

“We congratulate our customers for a strong start to 2025 and for carrying the momentum that ended a record-setting 2024,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi .“With the pending conclusion of the final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, the Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to ensuring our customers have access to world-class infrastructure to support their needs for ongoing success.”

When fully completed in the second quarter of 2025, the project will render the Corpus Christi Ship Channel the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, featuring a deeper (54 feet Mean Lower Low Water) and wider (530 feet) ship channel with additional barge shelves. The Port of Corpus Christi also continues to invest in various capital needs throughout its footprint, an ongoing effort building on over $1 billion spent by the Port over the past decade for that purpose.

About Port Corpus Christi

As a leader in U.S. energy export ports and a major economic engine of Texas and the nation, the Port of Corpus Christi is the third-largest port in the United States in total waterborne tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf Coast with a 36-mile, soon to be 54-foot (MLLW) deep channel, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway to international and domestic maritime commerce. The Port of Corpus Christi has excellent railroad and highway network connectivity via three North American Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways. With an outstanding staff overseen by its seven-member commission, the Port of Corpus Christi is“Moving America's Energy.” For more information about the Port of Corpus Christi, visit .

