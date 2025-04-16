State Film Fund Pays Tribute To Prominent Theater And Film Actor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A memorial evening was held at the Azerbaijan State Film Fund in honor of the 80th anniversary of the prominent theater and film actor, laureate of the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR, and Honored Artist Samandar Rzaev, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the Master was inaugurated.

The director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev, People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova, Rafik Azimov, Tariel Gasimov, Doctor of Art Studies, Professor Ilham Rahimli, and Honored Artist, film scholar Aydin Kazimzade spoke about the artistry and shared their memories of the renowned actor. In conclusion, his daughter Rubaba Samandar expressed gratitude on behalf of the artist's family to the management and staff of the State Film Fund for organizing the event. Guests were shown video clips from films, television plays, and performances featuring the actor.

Samandar Rzaev was born on January 2, 1945, in Agsu and passed away at the age of 41 on March 27, 1986, forever remaining in people's memories through vivid characters. He studied at the Faculty of Drama and Film Acting at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts where he was taught by prominent figures in theatrical arts such as Rza Takhmasib, Mehkti Mamedov, Adil Iskenderov, and Nasir Sadikhzade. While still a student, the future actor performed on television as a master of artistic reading. He became the first host of a newly launched radio program called Bulaq ("Spring"), which gained widespread popularity and was even referred to as Səməndər Bulağı ("Samandar's Spring").

A year before graduating from the institute, the chief director of the Azerbaijan State Dramatic Theater, Tofig Kazimov, invited him to the theater, entrusting the young actor with the role of Horatio in William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Rzaev's very first role on the big stage was a success and opened the way to his artistic Olympus.

He played significant roles in performances based on works by Huseyn Javid, Jafar JabbarlI, Alexander Shirvanzade, Shikhali Kurbanov, Anar Rzaev, Said Ordubadi, Jalil Mammadkulizade, and others.

In cinema, Samandar Rzaev played roles of various genres and characters. In total, he appeared in around 20 films, including such cult classics as "Nasimi," "Babek," "In the Fire," "Knights of the Black Lake," and "The Grandfather of Our Grandfather."

Each of his roles, across various genres, was distinguished by special color and character, with no boundaries to his transformations, which guaranteed the unwavering trust of the audience. He was also a master of artistic reading, hosting the radio program "Spring," often personally editing the text and broadcasts. Notably, Rzaev's distinctive voice-strong, loud, and rich-was a hallmark, causing the walls of the theater to tremble, and it was impossible to confuse it with any other.

He was also a true master of dubbing. For example, in the film "King Lear" (in the Russian version, the role of Lear was played by the Baltic actor Yuri Yarvet, who was dubbed by Zinoviy Gerdt), the main role was dubbed by Samandar Rzaev. The work of the Azerbaijani actor was highly praised at the All-Union dubbing competition. Furthermore, it was Rzaev's voice that represented the investigator Seifi Ganiev in the detective drama by Rasim Ozhagov, "Interrogation," a role played by Russian actor Alexander Kaliagin.

The actor passed away on March 27, 1986, from cirrhosis of the liver. On the day of his death, while already ill, Rzaev took to the stage to play his last role in the performance "Smoldering Coals" by M. Ibrahimov. He arrived for the performance directly from the hospital.

After finishing the play and exiting backstage, he fell and passed away, that day was the International Theater Day.