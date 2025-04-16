403
Karmod Finishes Fourth Steel-Frame Housing Project in Dijon, France
(MENAFN) Karmod, a prominent Turkish modular construction firm, announced on Wednesday the successful completion and delivery of its fourth steel-frame residential project in Dijon, France.
The company highlighted that France is becoming a significant market for its steel housing initiatives, fueled by an increasing demand for sustainable construction practices across Europe.
Ugur Kadir, General Manager of Karmod Prefabricated Buildings, stated the company’s ambition to establish itself as a leading player in the European housing sector, underscoring the safety and sustainability of its steel housing solutions.
“Our steel-frame homes offer a new vision for sustainable housing in the future,” Kadir noted. “They combine structural safety, rapid production and assembly, and compatibility with advanced insulation technologies.”
Kadir further emphasized that the use of steel greatly minimizes carbon emissions during both production and installation.
“Even after the end of their service life, steel materials can be completely recycled, contributing to resource conservation and environmental sustainability,” he added.
"These homes also reduce energy consumption for climate control thanks to their insulation compatibility. And since construction is carried out in modern factory facilities, there’s no pollution at the building site and project timelines are shortened," Kadir continued.
The latest development features four detached homes constructed using Karmod’s proprietary steel-frame system. Each three-bedroom residence covers 126 square meters and is designed to cater to the region’s climatic conditions with specialized insulation.
The steel wall frame measures 16 cm in thickness, which expands to 30 cm once insulation layers are added.
