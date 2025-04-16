403
U.S. Executes Major Airstrikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States executed a series of significant airstrikes against Houthi positions throughout Yemen, hitting over 50 locations across various provinces, including the northern, central, and western regions of the country. A local broadcaster covered the strikes, but the group did not reveal any information regarding casualties from the attacks.
In retaliation, the Houthis declared that the U.S. airstrikes "will not go unanswered" and committed to continuing their assaults on vessels associated with the U.S. or Israel.
In a related incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an event on Tuesday night involving a ship approximately 100 nautical miles east of Aden. Armed individuals in several small boats pursued the vessel for nearly two hours, discharging firearms during the chase. "The Master altered course towards the Yemeni coastline and the small craft subsequently left the vicinity. All crew are safe and well," confirmed the UKMTO, further noting that "the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."
This incident marks the first report from UKMTO in the region in several months.
