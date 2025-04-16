The Brooks Group Named One Of 2025 Best Employers In North Carolina

The Brooks Group is One of the Best Employers in North Carolina

Leading sales training company recognized for workplace culture and employee experience

- Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks GroupGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been recognized as one of the 2025 Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina magazine.“We believe our people are our most important asset,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group.“The Brooks Group is a great place to work because we invest generously in creating a culture of trust, dedication, caring, and enthusiasm that supports our employees and our clients' long-term success.”Now in its twelfth year, the Best Employers in North Carolina awards program identifies and recognizes the area's best employers and provides organizations with valuable employee feedback. The award process includes a survey of company employees on dozens of topics from recruiting practices to recognition programs.The Brooks Group engages and retains employees by aligning around nine core values: empowerment, life-long learning, resiliency, integrity, passion, agility, customer focus, positivity, and problem-solving. The company uses these values to direct and develop its teams.The Brooks Group prioritizes a strong culture and believes when the company wins, everyone wins. It acknowledges employees at every level through a profit-sharing program and promotes mutual trust by allowing flex time and hybrid work, and offering weekly all-company huddles, quarterly town halls, game lunches, workiversaries, wedding and baby showers, and a well-stocked snack and coffee bar.Winners will be recognized in the June issue of Business North Carolina magazine and at the awards gala on June 19, 2025 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, NC. For more information about the Best Employers in North Carolina award, visit bestemployers/ .About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs , best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit brooksgroup.###

Larissa DiStefano

The Brooks Group

+16176429049 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.