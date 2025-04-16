US-China Trade War Stuck In A Prisoner's Dilemma

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the US and China escalate their trade war through tit-for-tat tariffs, it is tempting to view the situation as irrational brinkmanship.

However, beneath the surface, the pattern follows a familiar structure in economics, specifically the“Prisoner's Dilemma” in game theory - albeit one complicated by geopolitics, national pride and the realities of domestic politics.

In the traditional Prisoner's Dilemma, two players (in this case, the US and China) each have two choices: cooperate (lower tariffs, open trade) or defect (raise tariffs, restrict trade). The payoffs are clear:



If both cooperate, both benefit and no one“loses face.”

If one defects while the other cooperates, the defector wins big, gaining market share and strategic advantage, while the cooperator looks weak and loses economically and politically. If both defect, both suffer - but at least neither“loses face” to the other.

Graphic: Author supplied

In purely economic terms, mutual cooperation would clearly be the most optimal outcome. Yet in this case, losing face carries heavier consequences.

For Beijing, being perceived as capitulating to American pressure would not only undermine its international credibility but would also affect its political strength domestically.

For Washington, especially under an administration defined by its transactional style, appearing“tough on China” remains a major electoral asset.

Two additional dynamics make this particular iteration of the Prisoner's Dilemma much more complex.

First, trust is at an all-time low. President Trump's well-known capriciousness leaves counterparties understandably skeptical of any promises.