Supreme Court Defends Urdu As Core To India's Cultural Fabric

A two-judge bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K. Vinod Chandran delivered the landmark ruling, describing Urdu as the“finest specimen of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”-a term that reflects the syncretic cultural ethos of northern and central India, embodying communal harmony and shared heritage.

“Language belongs to a community, a region, a people-not to a religion,” Justice Dhulia observed in the verdict, cautioning against the misconception that Urdu is foreign or exclusive to a particular faith.“Our misconceptions, perhaps even our prejudices against a language, have to be courageously and truthfully tested against the reality, which is this great diversity of our nation.”

The court also stressed that Urdu, like Hindi and Marathi, is an Indo-Aryan language born and nurtured in India.“The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that it is alien to India. This opinion is incorrect,” the court said.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the use of Urdu on a municipal signboard was aimed solely at effective communication with the local populace, some of whom speak and understand the language.“A Municipal Council is there to provide services to the local community. If Urdu is familiar to a section of the residents, its use alongside Marathi on the signboard should not be objectionable,” the court ruled.

Notably, the court's stance comes amid ongoing debates in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere over perceived attempts to impose Hindi under the National Education Policy's three-language formula.

The bench highlighted the undeniable imprint of Urdu in India's legal system.“From adalat (court) to halafnama (affidavit) to peshi (hearing), Urdu words are deeply woven into the language of Indian courts. Even though English is the official language under Article 348 of the Constitution, Urdu-origin words like vakalatnama (power of attorney) and dasti (by hand) are still used daily in courtrooms,” the bench said.

Citing Census data, the court pointed out that Urdu is widely spoken across India, and remains the sixth most spoken language according to the 2001 Census.“It is spoken by people in every State and Union Territory, except perhaps some in the Northeast,” the bench noted. The 2011 Census recorded over 270 mother tongues spoken by more than 10,000 people each-underscoring India's linguistic diversity.

The verdict also delved into the colonial history of language politics, tracing how British-era policies contributed to the division of Hindi and Urdu along religious lines.“This schism was a pitiable digression from reality,” the court said, calling instead for a return to the shared roots of Hindustani-a term once widely accepted for the linguistic blend that the masses spoke.

Calling language a measure of civilizational growth, the judges wrote,“Language is culture. It should be celebrated, not weaponized.” Justice Dhulia concluded with an appeal to embrace all languages with open hearts:“Let us make friends with Urdu and every language.”

This ruling is not merely a legal decision-it is a cultural and moral statement, asserting that India's unity lies in its diversity, and its strength in its acceptance.

